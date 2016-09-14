Neuer Trailer und Demo für FIFA 17 verfügbar

-
Die kostenlose Demo-Version bietet neben zwölf spielbaren Teams, darunter Bayern München, Manchester United und Real Madrid C.F, zudem die Möglichkeit, erstmals den neuen Storymodus The Journey anzuspielen.
Mit The Journey haben Fans zum ersten Mal in der FIFA-Reihe die Chance, als Alex Hunter, einem aufstrebenden Talent in der Premier League, ihre eigene Geschichte zu erleben. Sowohl auf dem Platz, als auch abseits des Fußballfeldes. In der Demo erleben Spieler einen kurzen Einblick hinter die Kulissen von Manchester United.
FIFA 17 wird von EA Vancouver entwickelt und wird am 29. September für Origin (PC), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 und PlayStation 3 veröffentlicht./ Markus
Destiny: Private Spielersuche für Xbox One und Playstation 4
Super Mario (Run) für iPhone und iPad angekündigt
