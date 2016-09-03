Bigspotlight Bigspotlight
Menu

Nintendo

Playstation

Tokyo Game Show 2016: Das zeigt uns SEGA

  • Publisher SEGA hat sein Lineup für die Tokyo Game Show, welche von 15. bis 18. September 2016 stattfindet, bekanntgegeben:

    • Persona 5 (PS4/PS3, Atlus)
    • Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita)
    • Puyo Puyo Chronicle (3DS)
    • Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice (3DS)
    • Valkyria: Azure Revolution (PS4, PS Vita)
    • Yakuza 6 (PS4)

    UMFRAGE:

    Glaubt ihr das SEGA bald wieder eine Konsole auf den Markt bringen wird?

    Umfrage-Resultat

    Loading ... Loading ...

    About "Markus"

    Markus ist bereits seit dem zarten Alter von 14 Jahren als Videospiele-Redakeur im Netz bekannt. Das war 1999. Viele Jahre später versucht Markus noch immer mit einem Videospielemagazin die Weltherrschaft an sich zu reißen!

    LINKS

    tgs.sega.jp

    TAGS

Kommentare (0)

TOP MELDUNGEN

KATEGORIEN

DG.AT Partner

GET SOCIAL

Top